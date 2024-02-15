Royal family shares Queen Camilla's celebration moments as King returns home

Royal family shares Queen Camilla's celebration moments

Queen Camilla, who's supporting King Charles III in his battle with cancer, took some time out from husband's duty to celebrate an event close to her heart on Thursday.

The 76-year-old royal does not feel any fatigue as she's justifying with her royal and personal duties. Camilla was all smiles and in good spirit as she attended a 'Celebration of Shakespeare' event hours after her husband returned to Sandringham on Wednesday.

The royal family's social media accounts Wednesday shared the pictures and moments of the Queen's first celebration since the King received cancer treatment.

The photos were captioned: "Her Majesty The Queen attended a celebration of Shakespeare, where she was joined by some famous faces. The event concluded with performances by Gary Oldman, Robert Lindsay, and Dame Judi Dench."

The King is very positive. He’s always been very wary about illness and he's not one of those people that dwells on illness, according royal expert Ingrid Seward.



Queen Camilla, who's been very loyal and steadfast companion of the King, admired a painting of Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte as she attended artist studio in London earlier on the day.

