Johnny Depp shares unexpected bond with Saudi Prince

Johnny Depp shares unexpected 'bromance' with Saudi Prince

Johnny Depp and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, often known as MBS, have a "bromance like no other," according to a Vanity Fair feature.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is also considering a potential seven-figure contract to become a worldwide cultural ambassador while filming in Saudi Arabia, following his royal visit to the nation.

“Though I admit I was somewhat naïve at first to what was transpiring in the region, I’ve since experienced firsthand the cultural revolution that is happening there,” Depp told Vanity Fair.

According to the magazine feature, Depp travelled throughout Saudi Arabia for almost seven weeks in the past year, spending time there and witnessing firsthand the country's cultural revival, which is being spearheaded by MBS.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet people from various parts of the region who have been most welcoming in sharing with me their culture, their traditions, and their stories,” Depp told the magazine after The Hollywood Reporter earlier reported he and MBS had become best friends.

Through its financial division, the Red Sea Film Foundation has already supported Depp's upcoming film, Modi, which is a biopic starring Al Pacino that is based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Additionally, as part of a potential career return for the Hollywood actor following his tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard, Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival had earlier granted postproduction money for Depp's period drama Jeanne du Barry before that film opened at the Cannes Film Festival.

After The Sun published a defamatory article about the Hollywood star calling him a "wife-beater," a British court first found against the actor, Depp needs to work on enhancing his reputation.

However, Depp went on to win a slander lawsuit against Heard in the United States, where he was given a settlement exceeding $10 million.