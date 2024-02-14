Queen Camilla takes major step after Harry, Meghan's new project

Queen Camilla, who has proved to be very loyal and steadfast companion of King Charles III amid his cancer battle, has stunned royal fans with her gesture after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new project



The 76-year-old admired a painting of Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte as she attended artist studio in London on Wednesday.



Camilla's outing comes amid reports that her ailing husband King Charles is currently receiving more cancer treatment in London.



Dressed in a navy A-line dress and black heeled boots, the royal braved the rainy weather as she chatted to artists and curators. She was seen admiring the installations, including taxidermy mice and intricate embroidered textiles.

Charlotte, daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales ' is now eight, but the painting appears to be taken from a photo released for her second birthday. In the portrait, the princess is seen wearing a blue and white checked print blouse beneath a cream wool cardigan, while her hair was decorated with navy blue ribbon.

Queen Camilla's outing comes after Harry and Meghan's new stunt as the couple used royal titles for their project and left the US for Canada, leaving the people discussing about their act.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance in Vancouver on Wednesday since the 75-year-old's cancer diagnosis and the couple's shock new website, Sussex.com.

