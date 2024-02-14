Stephen Amell suits up for 'Suits: LA' on NBC

Stephen Amell, best known for his role as Oliver Queen in Arrow, is trading vigilante bows for high-powered lawsuits in the upcoming NBC spinoff, Suits: LA.



Amell has officially landed the lead role in the pilot, playing Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who reinvents himself in the glitzy, cutthroat world of Los Angeles law.

The series, set to begin production in March 2024, promises a fresh take on the Suits formula, exploring the unique legal landscape and high-stakes power plays of the City of Angels.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation, eager to see Amell step into a character far removed from his superhero days. While details about the plot and supporting cast remain under wraps, the prospect of Amell's charisma and acting chops colliding with the sharp wit and fast-paced world of Suits has ignited excitement.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh remains attached to the spinoff as a writer and executive producer, ensuring a continuation of the beloved series' DNA.

However, the question of whether familiar faces from the original USA Network show, which ran from 2011 to 2019, will make cameos remains unanswered.

While Meghan Markle's return as Rachel Zane seems unlikely due to her royal commitments, other stars like Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) and Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) have expressed openness to revisiting their roles if called upon.

The Suits franchise has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and Peacock, making this spinoff a strategic move by NBC to capitalize on the renewed interest.

Whether Suits: LA can capture the magic of the original series while carving its path in the legal drama landscape remains to be seen.