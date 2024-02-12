Marvel director opens up about bringing Deadpool and Wolverine together onscreen

Shawn Levy on working with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3

Marvel director Shawn Levy has recently dished out experience of bringing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together onscreen for Deadpool 3.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Levy said, “I knew they were professionals. I knew they were the loveliest of gentlemen, but when you see them as Deadpool and Wolverine, something electric happens.”

“And you're in the presence of icons and even as their good buddy, that gave me a thrill many a day,” shared Levy of Reynolds and Jackman.

The director mentioned, “Hugh, Ryan and I are very good friends in real life. We spend a lot of time together in real life.”

While talking about his experience of directing third Deadpool movie, Levy added that it was a “fun experience putting together an R-rated project like Deadpool & Wolverine”.

“It has corrupted my soul in ways that might be irrevocable,” quipped the 55-year-old.

Levy pointed out, “I often joke to Ryan that I was a nice Canadian boy who didn't work blue… now I'm riffing R-rated content alongside the best in the business. So, it's a fun one for sure.”

On Sunday, Jackman and Reynolds dropped teaser trailer of their upcoming Deadpool movie during Super Bowl show.

Meanwhile, the third instalment of Deadpool movie is slated to release in theatres on July 26, 2024.