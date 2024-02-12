Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade’s first outing after beef rumours shutdown

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade step out after rift rumours

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade confirmed having no beef at all in first outing after verbal shutdown.



When Kyle Richards went out on Sunday in Los Angeles with Morgan Wade, she seemed to be in a good mood.

The 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her suspected love interest presented a united front as they dressed identically in black sweatshirts and hot pink trainers.

Their trip happened shortly after the 29-year-old country singer's decision to remove all traces of her relationship from Instagram, which had raised rumours that it was over.

The reality TV star sported a black sweatshirt with rainbow-coloured Kramer logos across the front in fluorescent colours.

She wore a Louis Vuitton beanie, black leggings, and huge aviator sunglasses to protect her eyes.

She added further jewellery in the form of delicate earrings and a gold chain necklace that seemed to be her gothic-style necklace with her name on it.

She was seen strolling across a parking lot with the Fall in Love With Me singer, a big bag slung over her shoulder.

Wade wore a pair of black sneakers with hot pink laces, while the actress finished her ensemble with hot pink trainers.

Wade smiled at her side; they were wearing almost the same clothes.

She wore comfy, loose-fitting trousers and a black hoodie with a white logo across the front.

The singer wore a white baseball cap and square aviator sunglasses to protect herself from the sun.

She was observed strolling with a water bottle in one hand and one in her pocket.

Despite their prior denials of a romantic relationship, the Halloween star and the singer have been romantically associated since last summer.