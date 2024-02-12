Super Bowl 2024 rocked by Post Malone, Andra Day performance

Andra Day and Post Malone perform at Super Bowl 2024 special

Andra Day and Post Malone made the Super Bowl 2024 special.



The rockstar rapper and the actress from The United States vs. Billie Holiday hit the field before kickoff on February 11 to give moving performances as part of the pregame show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Day, dressed in a beige oversize blazer and suit pants, had everyone standing up for her performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing, while Post, with a brown blazer, jeans and silver grills, had the entire audience saying 'wow' with her twangy, guitar-assisted rendition of America the Beautiful.

The audience, which included well-known figures including Paul Rudd, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Jay-Z, and his children Rumi Carter, 6, and Blue Ivy Carter, 11, gave both Grammy winners hearty applause.

However, Post and Andra weren't the only performers who made an impression during the pregame show segment of the occasion. In addition, Reba McEntire entered the field to perform the Star Spangled Banner.

And Usher—along with a few special guests—will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, so those three performances are just the start of the Big Game's musical offerings.