Joey King dishes out details about upcoming drama, ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’

Joey King reflects on her upcoming movie, We Were the Lucky Ones

Joey King has recently dished out details about her upcoming movie, We Were the Lucky Ones.



Speaking at the Hulu Winter Television Critics Association gathering in Pasadena, Joey said, “There's so many people affected by World War II, of course.”

“And there's so many interesting stories within all of those people, and [this] family happened to be one of those forcibly displaced families who we decided to tell the story of,” she explained.

The Kissing Booth actress revealed that her series in particular is also both “hopeful and optimistic”.

“It deals with a lot of pain and suffering and sadness but there is a lot of hope in this show," remarked the 24-year-old.

She continued, “And we hope people feel that as well.”

Calling the movie adaptation “a beautiful show’, Joey noted, “It is important to share the sadness that has been experienced throughout history in order to create empathetic people.”

“It's exciting to watch. You love these people. So, it's really nice to be part of something that's not only educational, of course,” stated the Bullet Train actress.

However, Joey added, “You really love this family while you're watching. You want to know what's going to happen with them. And it's all true, which is incredible.”

Meanwhile, We Were the Lucky Ones will premiere on Hulu on March 28.