Khloe Kardashian's Good American faces backlash over alleged Cancer discrimination

Khloe Kardashian's co-founded clothing company, Good American, is facing a lawsuit filed by a former employee who alleges "wrongful termination" and "cancer discrimination."



The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, details claims that the employee, identified only as Brooke in court documents, was fired after requesting to work remotely following a cancer diagnosis.

According to the lawsuit, Brooke began working for Good American as a marketing intern in 2019 and rose through the ranks to become a marketing coordinator in 2021.

In June 2023, she received a cancer diagnosis and submitted a doctor's note to the company requesting approval for remote work accommodations. The lawsuit alleges that despite having received positive performance reviews and promotions previously, Good American did not respond to her request.

Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that just one month after Brooke submitted her medical note, Good American posted a job application for the marketing coordinator position. When she followed up with an additional doctor's note emphasizing her need to work remotely due to her ongoing medical treatment, the company terminated her employment, citing a "company-wide layoff."

Brooke's legal team asserts that the timing and circumstances surrounding her termination suggest discrimination based on her cancer diagnosis and request for remote work accommodations. They claim that Good American's actions caused her "serious emotional anguish and other undisclosed damages."

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor her business partner Emma Grede are directly named in the lawsuit, though it targets Good American LLC as the defendant. Representatives for Good American have not yet publicly commented on the matter.

This lawsuit brings renewed scrutiny to Good American's workplace practices and raises questions about potential employee rights violations.

As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how the court will rule on the claims made in the lawsuit.