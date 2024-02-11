Prince Harry 'a little in love with Kate Middleton', angers Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was said to be "a little in love" with Kate Middleton causing Meghan Markle frustration

Meghan Markle was reportedly 'envious' of Kate Middleton as her husband Prince Harry was said to be "a little in love" with his sister-in-law.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, while speaking to the Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex was seemingly never pleased with the way the Duke of Sussex’s relationship transpired.

"Unfortunately, it points to Meghan, doesn’t it? Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate," Seward said.

"I don’t mean physically but mentally. Remember when it was just the three of them? He always longed for a sister, he told Diana that. Psychologically I think he just adored her and he was always there, at Kensington Palace, in their fridge, you know, ‘What’s for supper?’."

Not only because of their relationship, Meghan was said to be left 'jealous' of Kate's princess status.

"I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate. I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle. Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage which Harry used to call ‘my hovel’."