Kate Middleton shares new important message

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not seem to give in to the health crisis as the couple's social media accounts have shared a new meaningful message to raise awareness about mental health challenges.

To mark the Children's Mental Health Week, the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts shared a message about mental well-being on Saturday.

The Kensington palace, on behalf of the couple, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Shining a light on the importance of mental wellbeing for the youngest members of our society during #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek."

"Early childhood surroundings, relationships, experiences and development shape mental health in childhood and later life. This thread offers support from various organisations and resources for parents, guardians and families."

The new post comes amid reports that the Princess of Wales left Windsor for first time since her abdominal operation. Kate, William and their three children travelled to Sandringham estate where the King is also staying, according several media outlets. But, the palace has not shared any such details.

Princess Kate, who continues her recovery from abdominal surgery, recently marked the first anniversary of Shaping Us, a special project close to her heart.



The campaign that the Princess of Wales launched in 2023 aims to improve our understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.