Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry be at the Super Bowl?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will skip the Super Bowl LVIII in favour of their trip to Canada for Invictus Games opening event.
The Duke of Sussex is set to join his wife and their kids in California after making a surprise appearance at NFL Honors in Las Vegas earlier this week.
According to Page Six, he was invited by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to present the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward at event.
The former royals are understood to fly to Vancouver next week to commemorate the annual Invictus Games in the city, set to take place later this year.
Harry previously attended the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie, while Meghan’s appearance, if any, has never been documented.
The former actress would have seen her costars from hit legal drama Suits reuniting for two different ads at the Super Bowl.
Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht are teaming up for a T-Mobile ad, alongside a star-studded ensemble of cast such as Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Hudson, Common and Zach Braff among others.
Meanwhile, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman found themselves in a familiar four cornered room for a legal spoof commercial of e.l.f Cosmetics.
