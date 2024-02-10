VPR’s Raquel Leviss dons runway at NYFW as new season releases

Raquel Leviss stuns at runway after leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Raquel Leviss, now called Rachel, doesn't seem to stop anytime soon in her career.



The star, who now goes by her new name, may be done with Vanderpump Rules, but she isn't leaving the spotlight anytime soon.

The 29-year-old Bravolebrity arrived in New York City just in time for New York Fashion Week, where she walked the runway for Glaudi by Johana Hernandez on Thursday wearing two different ensembles.

The first was a strapless flesh-coloured cutout gown with golden elements, while the second was an orange beaded gown with side cutouts and a matching shrug.

This isn't the ex-reality star's first time on the runway; in 2019, she walked at both Los Angeles Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week for Glaudi.

A previous pageant queen, she was crowned Miss Sonoma County in 2016 and went on to participate in Miss California and Miss Malibu USA.

She appeared on the Bravo show while dating James Kennedy, and the couple terminated their engagement in 2021 after five years together.

In 2023, her secret months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, who had been dating Leviss' BFF Ariana Madix for nine years, was revealed, causing chaos both on and off the set.

After Scandoval, she opted not to return to the reality show because to financial concerns.

Leviss joined a mental health treatment centre shortly after filming the Pump Rules Season 10 reunion and returned to Arizona, but she did not remain out of the spotlight for long.