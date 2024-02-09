Mark Ruffalo ‘thanked’ his family for constant support at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mark Ruffalo addresses his family's support at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Mark Ruffalo has recently expressed his gratitude to his family after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 8.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, the 13 Going On 30 actor said, “It's not easy being married to an actor and being the children of an actor.”

“I'm away a lot. This whole thing is distorting and difficult,” remarked the Poor Things.

Reflecting on his family, Mark stated, “For them to see this in concrete, in a place that hopefully will be here for much longer than I am, and they'll be able to come here with their kids one day, and maybe their kids' kids.”

“The one thing that I took away from walking up and down this boulevard for all the years that I was going to school here was that there was some continuity. There was a tradition,” explained the Marvel star.

Mark continued, “And that tradition carries on even when you're gone.”

“Nothing is more a monument to that than Hollywood Boulevard in the weirdest, cheesiest way. It still has this incredible meaning,” added the Shutter Island actor.

While giving his acceptance speech at the ceremony, Mark gave credit to his family to let him go off and bring these crazy people (characters) home and they have to live with all these years.

Earlier in 2019 interview with the same outlet, the Just Like Heaven actor opened up about the challenges of raising children as an actor.

“It's intense. The times when my wife is gone and I've had to take care of everything… the laundry alone is enough to destroy you,” he added.