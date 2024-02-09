Jennifer Lopez dubs Ben Affleck her 'inspiration' amid 'This Is Me... Now' release

Jennifer Lopez credits Ben Affleck for 'inspiring' her to make music

Jennifer Lopez recently admitted that her husband, Ben Affleck, inspired her to create new music.

Recently, the singer has been promoting her highly awaited film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which will be releasing on February 16 alongside her studio album.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez shared that Affleck helped her in creating her new album after the A-list couple rekindled their romance in 2021.

She said, "When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, 'I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio. I was very, very inspired."

Speaking of her upcoming film based on her love life, the Boy Next Door actress added, "Half the time, I was thinking, like, 'This is amazing! I am so excited that I'm doing this!' And then half time I was like, 'Why are you doing this? You are so crazy."

"But I think that's what being an artist is about, you know, you have to. That's the difference between being an artist and not being an artist, how vulnerable you can get," the songstress shared.

Lopez also talked about her collaboration with Affleck in her album’s companion film during an old interview with Access Hollywood.

"It was amazing [working with him]. Nobody knows me or my story better than him. He knew me then, he knows me know," she said.



Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.