Brad Pitt heaps praise on 'Maestro' star Bradley Cooper

Brad Pitt acknowledged his fellow actor Bradley Cooper's incredible work in the film industry at the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival on Thursday.

As per People, the Fight Club actor presented the Outstanding Performer of the Year trophy to Cooper for his remarkable presence as the late American composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

While lauding Cooper's critically acclaimed new film, Pitt said it was a 'masterpiece.'

He showered praise on Gigi Hadid's new boyfriend's recent work, saying, "This is really really, really difficult to achieve. And yes, it takes great actors but it also takes great construction."

Moreover, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor extended his warm wishes for Cooper, who has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category of the upcoming 96th Academy Awards along with six other nods.

Pitt said, "He's been nominated 12 times and I really, really hope that this is his year, because he's willing, but if it's not, it's okay, everyone knows it's just a matter of time."



Cooper shared a warm hug with Pitt as he accepted his award at the film festival.

During his acceptance speech, A Star is Born actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude for being a part of cinema which "changed his life" and "kept him alive."

He added, "It's just such a privilege. I can't believe I get to do it and and I'm so privileged and I've been so blessed."