Lana Del Rey says 'I Just Loved Being There,' despite Grammy losses

Lana Del Rey, despite not securing any wins in her nominated categories at the 2024 Grammys, remains optimistic and upbeat.
The 38-year-old singer took to social media on Wednesday to reassure fans of her positive experience during the event.
"I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up," she commented on a fan's Instagram post.
Nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year at the 66th annual gala, Del Rey shared her perspective on the evening.
"I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony," she added. "It was pure funniness and laughter."
Lana's recent upbeat demeanor follows a notable Instagram post where she posed with a gun in a hotel room, captioning it "Always chillin."
Despite not having received a Recording Academy award yet, Del Rey's album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd positioned her as a contender for Best Alternative Music Album and Album of the Year.
However, these accolades ultimately went to The Record by boygenius and Taylor Swift's Midnights, respectively.
While her song A&W earned Del Rey nominations for Best Alternative Music Performance and Song of the Year, these awards were clinched by The Record by boygenius and Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? respectively.
