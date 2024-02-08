Usher teases 'special guests' in Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher is set to headline Super Bowl halftime show later this month

Usher has quite a few surprises in his pocket during the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance.

The 45-year-old R&B singer confirmed that his performance will feature some special guests, noting he will also debut some new songs at the grand event.

"It will definitely be an event," he told Billboard. "There are special guests. And I've considered new songs.”

The OMG singer went on to explain the shortage of time, prompting him to shrink his performances coupled with mandatory theatrics, including dances, wardrobe, lighting and others.

“But you know, it's 12 to 15 minutes. So it's really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song.

Usher continued: “But there's the dance, the wardrobe, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience may sing along … It's a lot. So I'm trying my hardest not to overthink it."

The singer was announced as the headlining performer for the upcoming February 12 show in September by Apple Music.