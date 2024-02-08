Terror attack in DI Khan martyrs 4 policemen

A view of burnt vehicles after clash between the workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) during an election campaign rally at Nazimabad area in Karachi. — Online/File

DI KHAN: The threat of terrorism intensified in Pakistan on election day, as a terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan martyred at least four policemen on the day of its 10th general elections today, Geo News reported.

The militants, according to the police, attacked a police vehicle with a grenade in the district's Kulachi Tehsil, leaving three other policemen injured, while one of them remains critical.

Earlier in the morning, the Ministry of Interior suspended cellular services "temporarily" across Pakistan as part of security measures as the nation votes today in the general elections.

An interior ministry's spokesperson said that precious lives were lost in recent incidents of terrorism in the country in the run-up to the general elections.

Meanwhile, two Levies personnel sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan's Gwadar.

The blast took place at Sariab Road in Quetta, however, no loss of life has been reported, said the police.

On February 5, at least 10 policemen were martyred and six others injured in a late-night attack on a police station in DI Khan.

Police said terrorists attacked the police station with heavy weapons at 3am in Tehsil Daraban of the district. The terrorists attacked the police station from all sides with grenades and heavy gunfire.

The police also retaliated, but the terrorists escaped in the darkness of the night, the law enforcement agency added.

According to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, the areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank while DI Khan and North Waziristan and South Waziristan are included in the terror-affected areas.

The documents of the Home and Tribal areas revealed that a total of 1,050 incidents of terrorism took place in KP last year while 419 incidents of terrorism took place in the arranged districts, and 631 incidents in the merged districts.