Commonwealth observers say ‘internet suspension not to cause trouble in Pakistan voting process’

Commonwealth Observers’ Group (COG) delegation headed by Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan inspects polling process during Pakistan general elections on February 8, 2024. — X/@commonwealthsec

After recent suspension of mobile and internet services during the general elections, the Commonwealth observers on Thursday ruled out the possibility of any disruption in the ongoing voting process in Pakistan.

The Commonwealth Observers’ Group (COG) head Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan stressed that “casting votes are more important than internet services.”

The statement from the former Nigerian president Dr Jonathan, who is leading a 25-member COG delegation comprising journalists and experts, came after the foreign observers visited different polling stations to inspect the ongoing electoral process.

The COG delegation visited the polling stations of NA-47 Islamabad and expressed satisfaction over the polling process besides declaring it fair and transparent.

Dr Jonathan, speaking to the media, said that they are satisfied with the polling process during the Pakistan general elections. “Before the invention of the internet, we were holding polls and voting is more important than the internet,” he added.

He further said, “Voting process does not require internet, however, the suspension of internet services would only create trouble while posting the poll results.”

It is noteworthy to mention here that cellular and internet services were suspended in several parts of the country, including major cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar and others amid polling.

The spokesperson to the interior ministry confirmed the development and said that a temporary suspension of mobile phone services has been decided across Pakistan citing loss of lives in recent terrorist incidents.

It was necessary to take special measures to cope with the security threats and maintenance of law and order, the spokesperson added.

The group of eminent experts from across the Commonwealth arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of the Election Commission of Pakistan to inspect nationwide electoral event in which 128 million people have the right to vote.

Today, 128 million people are heading to the polling stations set up across the country to exercise their right to vote in Pakistan.

The COG’s mandate, as set out in the Revised Commonwealth Guidelines for the Conduct of Election Observation in Member Countries, is to observe and evaluate all aspects of the pre-election environment, polling day activities and the post-election period, according to an official statement issued by the global association of 56-member state on February 4.

On election day, the Commonwealth Observer Group will observe the opening, voting, closing, counting and results management processes, before issuing an interim statement on its preliminary findings on February 10, it concluded.