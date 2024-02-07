Dakota Johnson weighs in on ‘nepo baby’ topic, calling it ‘boring’

Dakota Johnson speaks up about 'nepo baby’ on Today Show

Dakota Johnson has recently addressed nepo baby subject, calling it “boring and incredibly annoying”.



During an appearance on Today Show on Wednesday, the Fifty Shades star strongly reacted to the media news about celebrities’ children in the entertainment industry.

“Like, if you’re a journalist, write about something else,” said the 34-year-old.

Dakota, who is currently promoting her new movie Madame Web in recent weeks, earlier took a hilarious dig at having celebrity parents during her recent Saturday Night Live hosting stint.

She added, “That’s just like, lame. So, the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at.”

Dakota revealed that she and her father Don cut her off financially when she decided to pursue acting rather than attend college after she graduated high school.

The actress recalled, “He said, ‘If you go to college, you’ll still get an allowance.’”

“And I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be an actress.’ So he was like, ‘Alright, well you’re on your own,’” she remarked.

Reflecting on her early acting career, The Social Network actress explained, “I did some little modelling jobs that helped me pay my rent. And then I started auditioning and got some jobs.”

“I definitely had moments where I couldn’t afford groceries and had to ask my mom to help me. She was the nice one,” confessed the actress.

Meanwhile, Dakota’s new movie, Madame Web is slated to release in theatres on February 14.