Gemma Atkinson addresses split rumours from Gorka Marquez: 'We are apart a lot'

Gemma Atkinson breaks silence on split rumours with Gorka Marquez

Strictly Come Dancing Gemma Atkinson recently shut down all rumors concerning her split from fiancé Gorka Marquez.

This came after a family member texted the professional dancer to check in on her assuming that the duo had parted ways.

Responding to all the rumors, the Strictly Come Dancing alum shared: “It was actually my auntie who messaged me and said, ‘Is everything okay?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, yeah it’s fine’ but I get that people find it strange that we are apart a lot but that’s how it’s always been since we met.

"Every year I know between August and Christmas, and Gorka knows, he doesn’t know where he is going to be,” she added.

The former actress and glamour model exclusively told the Scottish television presenter Lorraine Kelly that the two recently celebrated six years, admitting that they don’t usually get time to spend time together.

She further mentioned that they took time to “enjoy a romantic meal together,” adding: “I think because we’re apart so much it feels a lot longer, in a nice way.”

Gemma praised her partner for his determination as an artist, working around the clock and making sure everything falls in place.

The former actress briefed on their busy schedules, noting: “So he’s home during the week but on the weekends I get my space, I get time with the kids and he gets to go and do what he loves. It’s perfect.”



She also talked about breaking stereotypes, highlighting that couples don’t have to depend on each other for everything, voicing liberty to make decisions.