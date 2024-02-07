Saoirse Ronan, fiancé Jack Lowden steps down from production company

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are stepping down from their production banner Arcade Pictures after releasing their first project, reported Variety.

The company, which was started in 2019, by Lowden alongside producer Dominic Norris. Ronan, who is also engaged to Lowden, joined as the company director in 2021.

While the couple is quitting their roles in the company, they still support the debut feature, The Outrun, which is set to have its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next week, the outlet revealed. The film’s world premiere was held at Sundance last month.

“Arcade was formed to make The Outrun and Dominic will continue to drive that banner’s train,” said a spokesperson.

“Jack and Saoirse are excited to celebrate the film as it makes its debut and beyond, and will continue looking for more passion projects to develop together in the future.”

In 2022 Arcade Pictures unveiled its first major feature film project, an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s addiction memoir The Outrun directed by Nora Fingscheidt.

The Outrun stars Ronan as Rona, a woman struggling with alcoholism. After losing control of her life, she goes into rehab and then makes a beeline for Scotland’s wild and lonely Orkney Islands, where she reconnects with the dramatic land in which she grew up.

The cast also includes Paapa Essiedu, Stephane Dillane and Lowden’s Slow Horses co-star Saskia Reeves.