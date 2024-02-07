Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori dresses in 'conversation starter' attire

With Kanye West by her side, Bianca Censori headed out to Los Angeles, shielding herself from the weather with a transparent jacket.

With its button-up shape, the translucent poncho offered minimal coverage over her chest area, embellished with black text placed strategically. Her form was on full display even though her clothing was transparent.

Censori cleverly covered her lower body with her phone to avoid drawing attention to her unbranded body. The writing on her garment, which said "DAILY" in a bold typeface with alphabetical characters, was still unclear.

She seemed to be wearing nothing underneath her black knee-high-heeled boots, which completed her look.

The 29-year-old Censori put on her hood and clutched her husband's hand as they endured violent storms. West, 46, chose a more sober look, dressing in a beige poncho that resembled a tarp, black leather leggings, rain boots, gloves, and a face mask that covered his whole head.

The duo has been spotted donning translucent rainwear on multiple occasions, making it their preferred choice. Previously, West was seen wearing a tan Balenciaga jacket, while Censori wore a blue rain jacket that was slightly less transparent and paired with black pants.

In the past year, both have exhibited a wide range of unconventional outfits, such as Censori's metal mesh bikini, ensembles with sheer tights, and even incorporating a pillow into their fashion statements.