Bindi Irwin ‘mulling over’ decision to leave Australia

Bindi Irwin ‘mulling over’ decision to move from Australia

Bindi Irwin may not be ready to leave her home country, Australia, behind as rumours of her move to US pick up pace.

The Wildlife Warrior, 25, was reportedly exploring options to move from Down Under and the home of husband, Chandler Powell, 27, in Florida seemed appealing to them.

However, it may seem that Bindi is still mulling over the decision as she loves watching her daughter grow in her home country.

On Sunday, the daughter of late Steve Irwin shared a sweet before-and-after post of her daughter that is right up her family’s alley.

“November 2021 vs. January 2024 [crocodile emoji] I love watching our beautiful girl grow up at #AustraliaZoo,” Bindi captioned an Instagram carousel of Grace Irwin Warrior Powell.

In both images, the toddler was happily sat in the jaws of ‘Cameron the Croc’ statue.

“Grace is so tall and terrific! I love her so much. [heart emoji],” Bindi’s mother Terri Irwin commented on the photos of her granddaughter.

Back in December, an insider told Women’s Day magazine that Bindi is “craving a change of scenery and a slower pace” now that her brother Robert, 20, is finally stepping up to look after the work at the Australia Zoo.

Although, while Bindi may want to slow things down, she’s not yet ready to leave Australia.