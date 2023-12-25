Bindi Irwin plans big move as brother Robert Irwin steps up in new role

Bindi Irwin may be looking to move from Down Under to the United States.

The Wildlife Warrior, 25, is reportedly exploring options and the home of husband, Chandler Powell, 27, seems like a good option.

An insider told Women’s Day magazine that Florida is definitely “on the table” for the couple, who are parents two-year-old daughter Grace.

“[Florida] is where [Chandler’s] family are and he misses it. He gave up everything to be with Bindi,” the insider said.

The source also noted that Bindi is “craving a change of scenery and a slower pace” now that her brother Robert, 20, is finally stepping up to look after the work at the Australia Zoo.

Moreover, joining Robert, his girlfriend Rorie Buckey also revealed a surprise career change as she will now be focusing her studies researching crocodiles at Australia Zoo.

The 19-year-old revealed she is “honoured to be part of groundbreaking research on crocodiles in remote North Queensland.”

The secret plans to move comes after Bindi shared some sweet pictures of her family ahead of Christmas time.

“From our Wildlife Warriors family to yours - happy holidays,” she captioned the set of shots, in a joint Instagram post with her mom.