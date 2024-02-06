King Charles finds well-wishers in anti-monarch group

Following the announcement by the palace that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, the anti-monarchy group Republic has produced a statement expressing their support for the monarch.



Using X, the former Twitter platform, the group posted an unexpected statement of support for King Charles.

The statement reads: “Cancer is an awful disease and we're very sorry to hear of Charles's diagnosis.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Earlier, the palace said, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The statement further reads: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

For those unversed, Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the UK, affecting about 52,000 of them each year.

Cancer Research UK presented the survival statistics for prostate cancer at each stage, stating that "survival depends on many factors."

The research adds that “Survival for prostate cancer is generally good, particularly if you are diagnosed early.”