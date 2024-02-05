Beyonce feels 'embarrassed' after Jay-Z's 'unnecessary' stand at Grammys

Beyonce seemingly feels 'embarrassed' after her husband Jay-Z criticised Grammys for snubbing his wife once again for Album of the Year.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Run the World singer tried to hide her facial expressions with her white hat during her husband's acceptance speech.

The expert believes that "a loyal husband can be a dangerous thing, no matter how much they show love plus an intrinsic drive to defend and protect."

Judi shared that most women of today's era "would prefer to stand up for themselves."

"You can argue Jay-Z has his heart somewhere in the right place in terms of valour but Beyoncé’s frozen-looking, symmetric smile seems to hint that she might just be feeling as mortified as many women would," she added.

Judi shared, "Moaning about not getting an award means next years awards will be poignant for Beyonce. If she fails again she’ll be hurt but if she wins it, the hint will be that Jay-Z nailed it for her, rather than her own talent."

For the unversed, the Say My Name singer holds the record of winning the most Grammys. However, she never received the 'Album of the Year' award.