Miley Cyrus rocks retro bouffant hair on red carpet- Gets amusing reactions

Miley Cyrus turns heads with bold bouffant hairstyle.

Miley Cyrus stirred up a mix of reactions with her daring red carpet appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The pop star made a bold statement with a see-through gold mesh dress by Maison Margiela and Christian Louboutin heels.

As Cyrus strutted down the red carpet, social media lit up with contrasting opinions on her distinctive look.

Some netizens drew parallels between her hairstyle and Margaret Thatcher's famous waves, known for their stiffness and immovability.

Others playfully likened her beehive to the iconic hairstyles sported by her godmother, Dolly Parton.

The internet buzzed with queries and humor, with one observer asking, "What's going on with Miley Cyrus' hair?" and another suggesting that the performer was "single-handedly" attempting to bring back big 80s hair.

The highly anticipated 2024 Grammy Awards are set to illuminate the Crypto.com Arena on February 4, honoring the brightest stars in the music industry.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+ promises a night filled with excitement and recognition.

SZA leads the nominations this year with an impressive nine nods, encompassing prestigious categories like Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.



