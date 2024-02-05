Simon Cowell £20 sunglasses fall short in migraine prevention efforts

He has about £450 million, and he cares a lot about the brands he wears.
But here's a surprising fact: Simon Cowell wears a pair of no-brand orange-tinted sunglasses the most. He got them from Amazon, and they only cost £19.98.
The renowned talent show judge and music industry titan has been dealing with migraines for years.
Due to the impact of bright studio lighting, he decided to try out a pair of inexpensive 'blue light filter' glasses last summer to alleviate the issue. Impressed with the results, these glasses have now become a constant accessory for him.
Interestingly, the idea of using tinted glasses for eye health wasn't recommended by an expert, as there is no scientific basis for their efficacy. Nevertheless, they enjoy widespread popularity.
During the recent filming of Britain’s Got Talent auditions in London, Cowell missed the final two auditions of the day due to the sudden onset of a migraine.
A friend said: ‘Reports said that it was a ‘mystery illness but it was simply a migraine. He was recovered by the next day and was back at work.’
The friend added that he wears the glasses in a mostly successful bid to stave off headaches. He said: ‘He swears by them and says that they make a huge difference.’
