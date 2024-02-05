Lana Del Rey and Quavo arrive hand-in-hand at Pre-Grammys soiree

Lana Del Rey graced pre-Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Saturday night, exuding elegance in a timeless black dress.

Lana Del Rey donned a floor-length gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, bodice ruching, and a tasteful side slit. The songstress arrived at The Fleur Room alongside rapper Quavo.

Their joint entrance sparked widespread chatter about a potential romantic connection between the two.

Quavo, known for his hit Open It Up, opted for a more laid-back as he accompanied Lana Del Rey to a pre-Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Lana radiated happiness as the two entered The Fleur Room together.

Their camaraderie extended beyond the red carpet, with the duo sharing laughter in the back of a chauffeured vehicle.

The unexpected pairing caught the attention of X users, leading to a mix of confusion and speculation.

One user remarked, "This wasn't on my 2024 bingo card! while another playfully predicted, This is so random...watch them get married and have five kids."

Lana's choice to date Quavo sparked discussions about her dating history, with some social media users highlighting that this marks the first time she's been romantically linked with a Black man.

One user expressed curiosity, stating, "Honestly, I always wondered why she never dated a black guy; she always seemed to be one of those white girls that do."

The pre-Grammy party at The Fleur Room wasn't the only star-studded event Lana attended that evening.

The Summertime Sadness hit maker also made a glamorous appearance at Clive Davis' annual Grammy bash at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The renowned party, hosted by Davis since 1976 on the eve of the Grammy Awards.