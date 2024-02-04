Ellen Pompeo continues to hold olive branch against Grey’s Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl

Ellen Pompeo not in good terms with Katherine Heigl: Source

Ellen Pompeo is still not ready to end a feud with former Grey's Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, Ellen and other Grey’s star expressed their resentment against Katherine after she pulled out her name from Emmy contention in 2008.

Source revealed that Katherine “will never truly be welcomed” even though she’s working her way back into the Grey’s circle.

Another source shared that Katherine’s exit from the series in 2010 were not sad to see her go.

The insider mentioned that Ellen has been “Grey’s queen bee” and planned on “keeping Katherine on the other side of the fence”.

Interestingly, the source alleged that Ellen and other series’ actors believed Katherine considered herself “too good” for the show.

Ellen and Katherine appeared friendly onstage at the Emmy Awards with Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson, their former castmates from the ABC medical drama.

However, the source noted, “It's got to be baffling for Katherine.”

“The cast have their informal get together and she's never invited,” added an insider.

Besides Ellen, Isiah Washington also held grudge against Katherine who remarked that he “needs to just not speak in public” in a 2007 interview with Access Hollywood.

While sharing his thoughts in a 2020 tweet, Washington wrote, “This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”