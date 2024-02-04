Emily Blunt’s shocking revelation about slapping Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy

Emily Blunt recalls slapping her co-star Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt has recently expressed her dismay over slapping her Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s movie.



In a new interview with The Sun, the Devil Wears Prada actress talked about a scene where she smacked Murphy in a movie that didn’t made it to the final cut.

Recalling the time when Blunt was filming a scene which required her to slap Murphy (playing the role of her husband in the movie). Not only the actress, but Nolan also hit her co-star over and over again.

The Edge of Tomorrow actress apologised to Murphy while speaking to the outlet.

“Sorry about your cheekbone, Cillian. Poor Cillian. Chris went, ‘Hit him.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ And Cillian was like, ‘Do it, do it… Chris was like, ‘He’ll be fine… do it,” said Blunt.

The Jungle Cruise actress mentioned, “I slapped him then I grabbed him, by the neck really, by the collar.”

“I just saw over the course of, like, ten takes, that very famous cheekbone became even more prominent — and it’s not even in the movie,” she stated.

Blunt, who is Oscar-nominated for her role in Oppenheimer, praised Murphy as a co-star, saying, “He was an amazing scene partner. I love Cillian, Mr Ocean Eyes, so much.”

“He’s a wonderful friend. He’s captivating. He’s mesmerising in this role. Everything was such a masterclass watching him,” she added.