Emily Blunt’s shocking revelation about slapping Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy

Emily Blunt has recently expressed her dismay over slapping her Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s movie.
In a new interview with The Sun, the Devil Wears Prada actress talked about a scene where she smacked Murphy in a movie that didn’t made it to the final cut.
Recalling the time when Blunt was filming a scene which required her to slap Murphy (playing the role of her husband in the movie). Not only the actress, but Nolan also hit her co-star over and over again.
The Edge of Tomorrow actress apologised to Murphy while speaking to the outlet.
“Sorry about your cheekbone, Cillian. Poor Cillian. Chris went, ‘Hit him.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ And Cillian was like, ‘Do it, do it… Chris was like, ‘He’ll be fine… do it,” said Blunt.
The Jungle Cruise actress mentioned, “I slapped him then I grabbed him, by the neck really, by the collar.”
“I just saw over the course of, like, ten takes, that very famous cheekbone became even more prominent — and it’s not even in the movie,” she stated.
Blunt, who is Oscar-nominated for her role in Oppenheimer, praised Murphy as a co-star, saying, “He was an amazing scene partner. I love Cillian, Mr Ocean Eyes, so much.”
“He’s a wonderful friend. He’s captivating. He’s mesmerising in this role. Everything was such a masterclass watching him,” she added.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage
Halle Bailey talks about finding balance between music and motherhood
Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'will be gearing up to make a big announcement' soon
Elijah Blue Allman secured another legal win after Cher lost her battle for conservatorship over him
Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell announced their split back in 2018 after being married for over 20 years.
King Charles has been facing mounting pressure to abdicate following Danish Queen Margrethe's abdication