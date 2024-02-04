Pakistan will prosper under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Jahangir Tareen

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen has said that the country will develop under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as "thousands of jobs" will be created if the three-time former prime minister is voted into power following February 8 polls.



Speaking at a political gathering in Multan, from where he is contesting on the NA-155 seat, Tareen said that he will work with the PML-N supremo to address the country's economic woes, reported Geo News.

"The country will develop [and prosper] under Nawaz's leadership [and] hundreds of thousands of jobs will be created," he said, adding, "I will work with Nawaz Sharif as he will be our leader once the government is formed [after the polls]."

Tareen, a former close aide of former PM Imran Khan and played a major role in the formation of the PTI government in 2018, had parted ways with Khan after a money laundering was registered against him during the PTI government.



Since the launch of the party, a large number of now-former PTI leaders including Murad Raas, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Farrukh Habib, Ali Nawaz Awan, Andleeb Abbas and others have joined Tareen's ranks.

Ironically, since its launch, the Tareen-led IPP has been in talks with the PML-N, a staunch opponent of Tareen's former party PTI, over seat adjustment prospects in the upcoming general elections.

Though there has been some back and forth between the two as there was some resistance in some elements of the PML-N regarding seat adjustment, the former ruling party has abstained from contesting in five National Assembly and 11 Punjab Assembly constituencies owing to its agreement with the IPP.

Elaborating on his political agenda if voted into power, Tareen reaffirmed that his party would work on improving economic indicators to address unemployment as well as increase the salaries of those who are already employed.

"Whether it be 'eagle' or 'lion,' we have to work together for the betterment of the country's economy," the IPP patron-in-chief said referring to the electoral symbols of IPP and PML-N, respectively.

He added that everyone would benefit from a stable economy.

Tareen's remarks reflected the election manifesto of other major political parties in the election race such as the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), both of whom have been actively propagating their "economic agenda" to woo the masses who have been facing the brunt of sky-high inflation.