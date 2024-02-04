Prince Harry’s American visa ‘safe’ due to one big name in US

File Footage

Prince Harry may have one less legal trouble to think over as his US visa debate is in question amid his security case ongoing in London High Court.

Last year, after the release of his bombshell memoir Spare last, a debate of the Duke of Sussex’s visa began owing to his admission of drug use, which is normally considered as grounds for inadmissibility in the US.

Royal commentator Lee Cohen suggested while President Joe Biden is in power, there’s unlikely that Harry’s visa will get any traction.

“Joe Biden himself has praised the Duke and Duchess for their courage and standing up for things that most of us shake our heads in disgust at,” he told GB News.

When Harry’s drug use admission came into the limelight, one of the demands made by naysayers was that Harry’s US immigration records should be released.

The Heritage Foundation brought a lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) after a Freedom of Information Act request was rejected.

“Much like health, financial, or employment information, a person’s immigration information is private personal information,” the DHS had responded.

“If the court accepts Plaintiffs’ arguments, the Government would need to reveal confidential immigration information about Prince Harry, a result the court should not adopt.”

However, the current US government isn’t concerned with Prince Harry’s recreational drug use in the past. It remains to be seen if that situation remains the same following the 2024 elections in the US.