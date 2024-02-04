Alyssa Milano clears rumours suggesting she fired Shannen Doherty from 'Charmed'

Alyssa Milano denies rumours that she caused Shannen Doherty's dismissal from Charmed. Doherty claimed on her podcast that Milano was the reason behind her termination.



Combs backed up the allegations, saying Milano forced the studio to choose between her and Doherty.

When Milano was questioned about her co-stars' claims that she was to blame for Doherty's character dying in the show's season three finale, she was in attendance at MegaCon in Orlando on February 2.

“I don’t know one other show that has had the success that Charmed had where the cast still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later,” she captioned an Instagram carousel of screenshots of a transcript of her response to the audience member’s question. “This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history.”

She clarified that all interactions between the women on set were recorded. They were informed that Combs and Doherty would not take part in mediation, but they still had a professional mediator. She mentioned that a producer was assigned to the set to look into every accusation that was made.

“It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew—what changes should be made if the show was going to continue,” Milano continued her lengthy caption. “The studio, Aaron Spelling, and [the] network made the decision to protect the international hit that was Charmed. I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful.”

She also expressed her gratitude to the fans for having to put up with the pandemonium caused by the cast and show since its premiere, which prevented them from being able to enjoy and fully engage with the show.

“As always, I wish Holly, Shannen and Rose [McGowan], peace and light in their personal and professional journeys,” Milano concluded. “We all have bigger demons to fight.”