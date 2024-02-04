Jamie Lee Curtis embraces 'clean and sober' 25 years of life

Jamie Lee Curtis is commemorating a significant life achievement.



The Oscar-winning actress celebrated 25 years of being "clean and sober" on Instagram on Saturday.

“One day at a time. 9,125 of them,” Curtis wrote. “What’s inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution.”

She also shared a photo of her holding up a ring that featured the words, “JLC Twenty Five,” and added in the caption, “For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC.”

The star of Everything Everywhere All at Once has already discussed her prior struggles with opiate addiction in an open manner. In July, she said that her "worst day was almost invisible to anyone else" on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

“I’m lucky. I didn’t make terrible decisions high or under the influence that then, for the rest of my life, I regret,” Curtis said at the time. “There are women in prison whose lives have been shattered by drugs and alcohol, not because they were violent felons, not because they were horrible people, but because they were addicts. And I am incredibly lucky that that wasn’t my path.”