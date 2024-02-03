Kate Middleton's heartwarming reaction to Prince William's priceless gift

Kate Middleton's strong bond with Prince William will never end as she has imprisoned the future king in her heart, and keeps his precious gift close to her to show the world how much she loves him and her late mother Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales, who's currently making good progress at home after major abdominal surgery as her husband stands by her side at the difficult time to keep her smile alive, once made heartfelt reaction to William's precious gift.

Kate, despite the changes in her dresses over time, there's one thing she is never seen without - her dazzling blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring which was given to her by William during their engagement in 2010.

This iconic piece of the jewelry has a special meaning as it once belonged to William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, according to Mirror Online.



The ring features a 12-carat blue sapphire encircled by 14 solitaire diamonds and pairs perfectly with Kate's delicate wedding ring made of Welsh gold.

Kate during her visit to Wales last year, shared a touching detail about it. On receiving compliments on her famous ring and mentions of Diana, Kate graciously responded: "It's the same ring and it was exactly the same size when I tried it on."



Kate shared with heartfelt emotion: "I'm honoured to wear it, I never sadly got to meet her. And also now with the children and grandchildren, I think she would have loved being a grandmother so much. She'd be absolutely brilliant, we miss her every day."

The future king popped the question to Kate during a trip to Kenya in October 2010, and they told the world about their engagement a month later, talking about the special ring. The Prince of Wales wanted to use his mum's ring as a "way of making sure my mother didn't miss out".