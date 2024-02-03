Robin Thicke shares exciting update on 6 year engagement with April Love Geary

Robin Thicke popped the question to April Love Geary on 2018 Christmas Eve

Robin Thicke is finally ready to say “I do” to fiancé April Love Geary this year.

Six years after he got down on one knee, Thicke admitted to People Magazine that he is preparing to walk down the aisle with the mother of his three daughters in 2024.

“Wedding plans are a priority, we’re looking at 2024 and we’re very excited,” he declared to the outlet at Bilt Rewards’ Casino Royale Party on Wednesday night.

“My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we’ve matured into three-time parents together,” he said, further gushing that “she’s really the most amazing woman a man could ask for.”

The couple were first linked in 2014, the same year Thicke divorced Paula.

The couple got engaged in 2018 when the Blurred Lines hitmaker popped the question on Christmas Eve.

Though there have been no nuptials, the engaged couple has since welcomed three children together: Mia Love, 5, Lola Alain, 4, and Luca Patrick, 3.

Thicke and Geary also co-parent his 13-year-old son Julian Fuego with his ex-wife Paula Patton.