Taylor Swift gets support by Charles Barkley against ‘loser’ NFL fans

Charles Barkley supports Travis Kelce amidst criticism amid NFL presence

Taylor Swift has done nothing but good to football.



Charles Barkley has a direct message for those who despise Taylor Swift for the NFL.

“If you’re screaming at T-Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jackass,” the ex NBA star, 60, said during Wednesday’s episode of his King Charles show with Gayle King.

“You can be A or B. One of the two.”

Sports commentator Bob Costas, who was their guest, also added that since making her connection with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce public last year, the singer of Cruel Summer has reached a whole new audience in the football world.

“Look at all the new people she’s brought to the NFL. You see young teen girls who are now watching football for the first time,” King, 69, seconded.

Costas, 71, added that Swift's attendance at Super Bowl 2024 would even raise the game's already strong ratings when the Chiefs play the 49ers on February 11.

“The NFL reigns supreme — not only over sports — but over all of American entertainment. … It’s the only thing that consistently aggregates huge audiences,” he said.

“Like 90 of the top 100 rated television shows in a given year are football games — almost all of them NFL games. And so you would think they couldn’t improve on that, but now they’ve tapped into another demographic.”