Lewis Capaldi all smiles amid career break, prioritising mental health

Lewis Capaldi displayed a joyful demeanour as he headed out for an evening at London's Chiltern Firehouse on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Scottish singer looked in high spirits as he made his way to the central London venue.
Lewis opted for an all-black outfit for the night, comprising a T-shirt, jeans, and a stylish denim bomber jacket.
The following morning, on Thursday, the chart-topping artist was spotted out and about, engaging in a morning walk and having a conversation with a close friend before returning to continue their day.
This outing follows Lewis Capaldi's recent delight for fans, as he released five new songs for the New Year, despite taking a career break to focus on managing anxiety and battling Tourette's syndrome.
After a six-month hiatus from social media, the singer made a comeback to announce the release of an extended edition of his second album, titled Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.
Lewis announced he would be taking a break away from the spotlight for his mental health when he took to the stage at Glastonbury in June 2023.
‘Lasso’ will be Lana Del Rey’s 10th studio album following last year’s ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel...
Princess Kate is seen smiling and enjoying moments with children in new video
In 2020, Sussexes inked a five-year deal with the California-based streaming giant
Amanda married her husband Chris Hughes in 2008 and they are also parents to daughters
Princess Kate, Prince William given surprise royal update
Kourtney Kardashian 'is a little bit afraid of taking risk to give birth again'