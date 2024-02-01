Lewis Capaldi all smiles amid career break, prioritising mental health

File Footage

Lewis Capaldi displayed a joyful demeanour as he headed out for an evening at London's Chiltern Firehouse on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Scottish singer looked in high spirits as he made his way to the central London venue.

Lewis opted for an all-black outfit for the night, comprising a T-shirt, jeans, and a stylish denim bomber jacket.

The following morning, on Thursday, the chart-topping artist was spotted out and about, engaging in a morning walk and having a conversation with a close friend before returning to continue their day.

This outing follows Lewis Capaldi's recent delight for fans, as he released five new songs for the New Year, despite taking a career break to focus on managing anxiety and battling Tourette's syndrome.

After a six-month hiatus from social media, the singer made a comeback to announce the release of an extended edition of his second album, titled Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Lewis announced he would be taking a break away from the spotlight for his mental health when he took to the stage at Glastonbury in June 2023.



