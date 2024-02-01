‘Empty handed tragedy’: Amanda Holden gives tribute to stillborn son Theo

Amanda Holden has posted a heartfelt tribute on the 13th death anniversary of her stillborn son Theo.
Using Instagram Stories, the 52-year-old presenter shared a photo of a lit candle in memory of her baby boy.
Reflecting on the 13 years since his passing, Amanda captioned the post with, 'You would have become a teenager today #Theo.'
In 2011, Amanda, who was seven months pregnant with Theo, received the heartbreaking news during a routine scan that his heart had stopped.
Following Theo's passing, Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes made the difficult decision to undergo a caesarean.
In September 2022, Amanda revealed she was made to feel like a 'game show contestant' when a doctor told her she was 'going home empty handed' after her stillbirth.
Speaking with Ross Sullivan - a user of Aching Arms - on her Heart Breakfast show, Amanda spoke of her 'awful' experience and told of her hopes that the charity with help people to 'avoid' the kind of language that was used with her.
She said: 'I will never forget when I went through something, that I would imagine is very similar to your [experience].
'We lost our baby Theo at 28 weeks, and they very sensitively moved me into another room so I could deliver him without having to hear the lovely babies screaming on a normal ward.
'Often that's not thought about, it's little things like that. I remember the lady afterwards as well when we went for a chat also said 'I know you're going home empty handed' is what she said to me.
'So I felt like some sort of game show contestant, so it's all of that language that I know this charity will be helping people to avoid and educate them on how best to deal with something so awful. It's just awful.'
Amanda married her husband Chris Hughes in 2008 and they are also parents to daughters Alexa, 18, and Hollie, 12.
