Demi Lovato dishes out details about her wedding day

Demi Lovato has recently shared major update about her wedding day.



Speaking to PEOPLE at American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, the musician revealed that she has a “clear vision” of what she wants to wear on her special day.

Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns) said, “I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile,” when it comes to her wedding attire.

The singer remarked, “Doing all the things.”

Reflecting on her upcoming ceremony, the songstress shared, “I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it.”

The outlet earlier confirmed that Lovato and fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes were going to tie the knot this year after he proposed her in December 2023.

Interestingly, the concert promoted women health awareness where she donned a custom-red Nicole + Felicia gown.

Not only that, the singer melted everyone’s hearts with her stellar performance on stage.

Meanwhile, Lovato discussed about the event on her social media.

“Tonight, is all about reminding women how important it is to advocate for ourselves and prioritize our health,” wrote the 31-year-old on X.

For the unversed, Lovato and Lutes went public with their romance in August 2022 after meeting in January when they co-wrote her song Substance together.