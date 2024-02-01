Meghan Markle warned about 'comical' career move amid financial crunch

Meghan Markle rumoured appearance on upcoming Suits reboot has been slammed by a royal expert.

Speaking to The Sun, Richard Fitzwilliams noted it would be a “comical” and “backward” step for the Duchess should she decide to return to acting.

A recent report from the Daily Express revealed that the mom of two might give acting another chance by starring in the spin-off of the hit legal drama, which originally ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.

“That’s going backwards,” said the expert, “but we’ve had so many reports she could be doing something and nothing happens.”

Meghan has been under the contract of powerhouse talent agency WME since last April, however, no projects have yet been announced.

“If Meghan went back to Suits it would be very ironic, it would be retrogressive, rather comical,” Fitzwilliams explained.

“You have Southpark and other comedians making fun of them,” he continued. “But you shouldn’t write them off because they’re unpredictable, they love surprising.”

A senior production source told the Express earlier this week: “Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide.

"They want her back and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get her.”