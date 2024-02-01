Travis Kelce shares when he actually fell for Taylor Swift

The beginning of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance has been made public.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end claims that when she came to his game on September 24, 2023, against the Chicago Bears, the two had already been getting to know one another for a few weeks.

Kelce, 34, said, "We had known each other for close to a month up to that point," during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

Kelce revealed on The Pat McAfee Show three days before Swift attended the Chiefs-Bears game that he "threw the ball in her court" and had extended an invitation for her to watch him play. He disclosed on Wednesday that when he made that statement on the broadcast, he already knew she would go see him perform.

"It wasn't just an out-of-the-blue, 'Hey, come to the game,'" Kelce said. Since that first appearance, Swift, 34, has attended 12 of Kelce's games.

"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man," he told McAfee.

He admitted that the attention he's received from their relationship is "brand new," but he's enjoying it.

"You know, it's been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated," he continued. "But I'm having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don't want to see the Chiefs win."

After the athlete tried to offer her his number while attending the singer's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, rumours of a romance between the two began to circulate.