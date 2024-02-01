Alec Baldwin denies new charges against him in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin was scheduled to be arraigned on new charges in the fatal 2021 shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor, who was previously charged with involuntary slaughter in the case, pleaded not guilty to the new charges, per People Magazine.

Baldwin, 65, entered his plea Wednesday as he waived his right to an arraignment, according to New Mexico court documents. If found guilty, Baldwin could be facing a prison sentence of 18 months to three years.

Baldwin was re-charged by a New Mexico grand jury January 19, a year after he was originally charged over Hutchins’ death. Initially, those charges were dropped in April 2023 but never entirely disregarded by prosecutors.

During filming the fateful movie in 2021, on the set Hutchins got shot after a prop gun was loaded with live bullets instead of the prop ones. The incident killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly maintained that he did not know the gun mistakenly contained a live bullet, and also claimed he did not pull the trigger.

According to the court docs, Baldwin has been released on his personal recognizance.

The court has allowed him to promote Rust but he may not discuss the accident with anyone on production who may testify or the alleged victim(s).