Adam Sandler honoured with People's Choice Icon Award for decades of laughter

Adam Sandler will be honoured with the People's Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, it was announced Wednesday.



The award is given to an individual who has made a significant impact on popular culture.

Sandler is a comedian, actor, writer, and producer who has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He is known for his roles in films such as Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, and Grown Ups. He has also produced and starred in several Netflix films, including Uncut Gems and Hustle.

"Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on 'Saturday Night Live' more than 30 years ago," said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. "From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We're excited to honour him with this year's People's Icon Award."

Sandler will be presented with the award at the People's Choice Awards on February 18, 2024. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

Sandler is a popular choice for the People's Icon Award. He has a large and loyal fan base, and his films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Other presenters include Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, and Dwayne Johnson.