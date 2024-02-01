Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk maintain separate arrivals at Lea's school in NYC

Bradley Cooper and Russian model Irina Shayk kept their distance during a recent school drop-off for their six-year-old daughter, Lea, in New York City.

Despite their split in 2019, the ex-couple has maintained an amicable relationship, yet onlookers told Daily Mail that this time, they "completely avoided one another."



The Maestro star, was spotted leaving the school after dropping off his little girl, sporting a handsome navy peacoat, jeans, and white sneakers with grey accents.

Witnesses noted that both of his hands were casually tucked into his pockets.

About five minutes later, Lea's mother, the model, walked in solo.

Following the school exchange, she made a brief detour, leaving for a coffee run before promptly returning.

While maintaining an intentional distance, Shayk recently showered praise on Cooper, calling him 'the best father' she could dream of for Lea.

In a November interview with Elle, she shared insights into their harmonious co-parenting dynamic, emphasizing how they 'always made it work.'

Shayk revealed their seamless approach to including Lea in their busy lives, saying, "We both take Lea everywhere with us. She's super easy."