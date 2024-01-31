Taylor Swift seamlessly blends into Travis Kelce family: ‘thanks for joining team'

Travis family 'don't see her as "Taylor Swift" the superstar' when she's around them, insider shares

Taylor Swift commemorated her boyfriend Travis Kelce's victory with a romantic on-field moment caught by cameras.

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged triumphant over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's game. As the game concluded, the Blank Space songstress joined her beau's family on the field.

Travis's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce stood alongside him as the couple shared this sweet on-field moment.

Furthermore, there were heartfelt moments when Taylor engaged in conversation with Kelce's dad, Ed. She was also frequently spotted enjoying games with his mom, Donna too.

A report on Tuesday claimed Swift 'fits in seamlessly' with Kelce's family, who 'don't see her as a superstar' when they spend time with her.

According to an insider for People, the couple are 'genuinely happy' together and part of the reason is how Swift fits in with his family and loved ones.

They said: 'It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together. She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves.'

The source added that his family 'don't see her as "Taylor Swift" the superstar' when she's around them because of her down-to-earth personality.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has jokingly thanked her love life 'for joining the team' as the Kansas City Chiefs star and brother Jason praised the singer for 'reaching the Super Bowl in her rookie year'.

She has now attended 12 of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games this season, and is expected to make it 13 - her lucky number - at the Super Bowl next weekend.

Speaking on the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast on Wednesday morning, Jason gave Swift a hilarious shout out for her accomplishment.

The Philadelphia Eagles star said: 'Also, shout out to the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom. Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year.'

Laughing in the background, Travis added: 'Shout out to Tay. Thanks for joining the team.'