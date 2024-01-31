Dua Lipa radiates ‘comfort and passion’ in outing with new boyfriend

Masters Of The Air star tenderly kissed Dua's head as the couple strolled arm-in-arm

Dua Lipa and her new boyfriend, Callum Turner, were spotted indulging in public displays of affection during a romantic outing in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old singer, who recently confirmed her relationship with the 33-year-old Masters Of The Air star, shared a playful kiss with him while grabbing coffee.

Callum Turner, known for his role in Masters Of The Air, tenderly kissed Dua's head as the couple strolled arm-in-arm.

Their relationship became public earlier this month, and they made no effort to conceal their budding romance during this leisurely walk.

Dua looked effortlessly stylish in a white crop top and relaxed jeans, taking a break from her promotional duties for the upcoming spy caper, Argylle. The couple appeared quite cozy as they enjoyed their time together.

This public display of affection follows Dua's previous support for Callum during a Q&A session for his series, Masters Of The Air.

Speculation about their relationship began when they were reportedly seen getting close at a Beverly Hills party for the show.

Callum Turner is a principal cast member in the Second World War drama Masters Of The Air, featuring Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, with Steven Spielberg serving as a producer.

Dua's new romance comes shortly after her rumoured breakup with French boyfriend Romain Gavras.

An insider told Page Six: 'It's new, but they're mad about each other,' adding: 'She was at the premiere to support him.'



